November designated as <span>National Indian Heritage Month in Whitley County</span>

In August, 1990, the Congress and President George W. Bush designated the month of November as National American Indian Heritage Month in honor of the contributions American Indians have made to enhance the freedom, prosperity, and greatness of America today. On Monday, November 9, members of the William Whitley Chapter, NSDAR met with County Judge Executive Pat White in the signing of a proclamation designating the month of November as National Indian Heritage Month in Whitley County. Shown with Judge White is Chaplain Aretta Moses and Regent Dianne Chambers. | Photo contributed

