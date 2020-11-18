WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County Superintendent John Siler signed a proclamation declaring the week of Nov. 16-20 Family Engagement Week in collaboration with Partners for Education at Berea College.
The proclamation stated, "when schools and families work together to support students, the entire community is strengthened."
It continued, "when schools build strong relationships with families and link family engagement activities to learning, families are better prepared to support their children's education."
"When these things happen, students take courses that are more challenging, set and reach lofty goals, attend more regularly, graduate and pursue post-secondary education. Here at Whitley County, we are committed to partnering with families to support students, and that is why we want to uplift the importance of family engagement throughout the week of November 16-20 and the entire year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.