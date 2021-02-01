A reported reckless driver was arrested following a crash along Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning, with another motorist arrested approximately a half hour later for almost hitting a tow truck driver and officers dealing with the crash.
The non-injury accident took place at 12:51 a.m. with Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor and Deputy Landry Collett responding to the scene near the northbound 42 mile marker where a vehicle struck a guard rail. Deputies learned that the same vehicle had previously been reported while traveling through southern Laurel County on I-75 for driving recklessly.
The investigation into the accident resulted in 68-year-old Robert Shadwick of Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., being arrested after being found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe with white residue. He was also determined to be under the influence of intoxicants.
Shadwick was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and failure to produce insurance card.
As the cleanup from that incident was taking place, Lisa Gwen Anderson, 53, of Corbin, failed to yield for the accident crew, nearly striking deputies and the tow truck driver. One of the deputies observed that Anderson did not move over into another lane at the crash site. Anderson's gray Dodge Ram pickup truck was pulled over near the 49 mile marker near Exit 909, where she was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and pills. She was also determined to be driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Anderson was arrested on charges of failure to give right-of-way to emergency stopped vehicle, reckless riving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession of controlled substance; and prescription controlled substances not in proper container, first offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.