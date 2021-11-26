Vernon and Arianne Peters celebrated the opening of their children's resale and consignment shop Noah + Moses on Saturday with a ribbon cutting. The store is named after their two children. The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Assistant Stephanie Giles-Hussey and Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus were on hand to welcome them to the city and chamber of commerce. The store is located at 801 Master Street, Unit 2 in Corbin and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Photos by Erin Cox

