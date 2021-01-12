TRI-COUNTY — Laurel County Health Department has reported nine COVID-19 related deaths over the last week.
The health department reported four deaths on Monday, one on Friday, two on Thursday, two on Wednesday.
Wednesday's deaths were 92- and 61-year-old females. Thursday's death were of a 76 and a 59-year-old male. A 68-year-old female died on Friday and on Monday a 94-year-old female, 67-year-old male, 89-year-old female and 93-year-old male died.
Laurel County reported 55 new cases on Monday, 26 on Sunday, 31 on Saturday, 104 on Friday, 84 on Thursday, 67 on Wednesday,and 133 last Tuesday, bringing the county's total cases to 4,522. An active case count was not available on Monday.
Seventy-one are currently hospitalized out of Laurel County.
Eighty-one of Laurel County cases are within congregate settings.
Whitley County Health Department reported 28 new cases on Monday, 17 new cases from the weekend, 29 on Friday, 21 on Thursday, 45 on Wednesday and 67 last Tuesday. That brings the county to 2,592 total cases with 258 of those active, 2,311 recovered and 23 deaths. Fifteen of the active cases are hospitalized.
Knox County Health Department reported 44 new cases on Monday, 20 on Friday, 93 on Thursday, 33 on Wednesday and 46 last Tuesday. That brings the active cases to 297 of 2,257 total cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.