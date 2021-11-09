Nickels for Nick raising funds to help family after passing of Williamsburg teen

WILLIAMSBURG — Community members are coming together to help raise money in hopes of lessening the burden on a grieving Williamsburg family.
The passing of 15-year-old Nick Rainwater has been devastating for the community. Nick, who had been battling Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, passed away last Monday.
“It has been extremely difficult,” said Williamsburg Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Jerry Herron. “We are grieving the loss of our brother. Nick Rainwater was a rare person that was always upbeat. He was sick most of the summer and all fall but always had a smile on his face. He was so brave and fought so hard versus cancer.”
Following his passing, many took to Facebook to share their condolences to the Rainwater family.
“Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of Nick Rainwater,” Williamsburg 12th Man Club said in a post. “There are no words to express our deepest sympathies to Michelle Rainwater and their family. Jacket Nation please pray for this family and our school in the days ahead.”
To help the Rainwater family with medical and funeral expenses, community members have created “Nickels for Nick,” a fundraiser that is taking place now through December 5. On December 5, a fundraising event will be taking place at the Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Williamsburg.
“He (Nick) was a football player and we feel like he gave to the community by being a role model, so we feel like it’s important for our community to give back to this family because this kid gave to the community,” said Denise McKeehan, who coordinated the “Nickels for Nick” fundraiser. “We felt the compassion to be able to love them back and let them know that people care and we want to be able to do what we can to lighten the load.”
The Nickels for Nick fundraising event will have a buffet-style dinner, musical performances by local bands “Troublesome Times” and “Three Years Apart,” a silent auction, photos with Santa and the Grinch, as well as a car show/swap meet. The event will also have T-shirts for sale, as well as door prizes.
Originally, Nickels for Nick was created to help the family with medical and other bills before Nick’s passing. Event organizers have decided that the event will go on as planned, with fundraising already taking place.
“We’re going to go forward with everything to allow the family to use it for funeral expenses or whatever they need,” McKeehan said, as she noted that Nick’s mother, Michelle, has been unable to work since his hospitalization. McKeehan said Michelle also lost her own mother while Nick was in the hospital and her other son, Isaac, had surgery during that time, as well.
Over the next four weeks, a three-gallon jug is being passed around throughout the community to help collect money for the Rainwater family. McKeehan said the goal is to have the jug filled by their December 5 event. Monetary donations will also be taken up on the day of the event.
The Nickels for Nick fundraising event will take place on Sunday, December 5 at 2 p.m. at the Patterson Creek Volunteer Fire Department, which is located at 4088 State Hwy 904 East in Williamsburg.
McKeehan said volunteers are still needed for day of the event, as well as donations for auction items or food for the dinner. Any businesses that would like to have the jug placed at their establishment for a time or anyone hoping to volunteer their time or make a donation, can contact McKeehan at 606-689-9961.
“This family just really needs to know that people care,” McKeehan said. “I’m really proud of our little community and how we come together, so this family just needs a little help.”
