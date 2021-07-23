NIBROC turns town of Corbin inside out for end of summer festival

There is only one festival that can turn downtown Corbin into a summertime wonderland almost overnight—and that is NIBROC.
While Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer for most, for Corbin residents it’s the annual NIBROC festival that marks the true end of summer.
NIBROC first began nearly 70 years ago, in 1952. A square dancing contest, a livestock show and, of course, the traditional NIBROC Pageant were just a few of the things going on during the city’s inaugural festival, which is organized by the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
“A group of community leaders were meeting one day, they were talking about how they wanted to start an event, a celebration for downtown and someone made the comment ‘we want to turn the town inside out,’” Executive Director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Bruce Carpenter said of how the festival got its name. And from there, NIBROC was born.
Now, 69 years later, Corbin’s hometown festival is still providing entertainment, laughs and wholesome, family fun for Corbin residents and beyond.
“NIBROC is kind of like a homecoming,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen. “A lot of people who have left the area or have left the area and still have family here, will come home at NIBROC time because it’s like an opportunity to celebrate.”
“It’s a way for our community to bring our folks together from not only our community but the region,” Carpenter said. “I think we show a lot of great hospitality and just a good family atmosphere.”
The community-wide event, which has activities for all age groups, brings thousands of people from Corbin and around the area to the downtown streets, giving business owners a chance to showcase all they offer amongst all the other vendors and attractions that NIBROC brings.
Each year, NIBROC brings three days of traditional events such as a 2K run/walk and the Miss NIBROC Scholarship Pageant; a variety of free musical entertainment each night; contests and games for children and young adults; craft, food and activity booths; a parade and lots of carnival rides for children and families to enjoy.
In the days leading up to the annual NIBROC festival, chaos ensues as carnival rides are put together, the stage is set up and vendors begin getting their booths ready for visitors.
Carpenter has been involved with NIBROC for nearly four decades, as he has helped to make the NIBROC name known around the state by bringing the free musical entertainment that comes to the festival each year. Some well-known national groups and singers have graced the stage over the years, such as 38 Special, Blake Shelton, Joan Jett, Styx and Rick Springfield.
“We’ve had a wide variety of different genres—country to Motown to classic rock to rock, so we’ve had a wide variety over the years, mixed in with a lot of local and regional talent,” Carpenter said.
“NIBROC has become famous statewide,” said Monhollen. “A lot of times, when you’re talking about Corbin, people will say ‘oh NIBROC’ or they know about NIBROC and that’s primarily because NIBROC has become famous for the big act entertainment, the big names that come and the fact that you can see those artists for free.”
NIBROC has seen lots of growth, as well as some big changes over the years, including the addition of a beer garden in 2014. In 2017, NIBROC also made the move back to Main Street. After a few years of not having the festival on Main Street, the community asked that it be moved back, so the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce decided to make that happen four years ago and it has been held on Main Street ever since.
After the unfortunate cancellation of the 2020 NIBROC festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber is preparing for the return of NIBROC.
This year’s festival will take place August 12 through 14.
The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that the entertainment for Friday night of NIBROC will be Rhythm City Groove and County Wide will headline Saturday night.
The remainder of the entertainment line-up will be announced soon.
