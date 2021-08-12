NIBROC has returned for its 69th annual festival. On Wednesday, ride armbands were half price and riders flocked to Depot Street to get in on the first day of action. Kids of all ages tried out the many rides set up while some vendors were also open to keep everyone's sweet tooth satisfied. The festival continues through Saturday and a full schedule of events can be found on page 18 of today's newspaper. | Photos by Erin Cox

