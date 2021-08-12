NIBROC has returned for its 69th annual festival. On Wednesday, ride armbands were half price and riders flocked to Depot Street to get in on the first day of action. Kids of all ages tried out the many rides set up while some vendors were also open to keep everyone's sweet tooth satisfied. The festival continues through Saturday and a full schedule of events can be found on page 18 of today's newspaper. | Photos by Erin Cox
NIBROC opens with carnival rides
Robert Keith Rogers, age 60, of Corbin, KY passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Hillcrest Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Corbin, he was the son of Buelah Baker Rogers and the late Melvin Rogers. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two children, Robert Rogers and wife Amand…
T.S. Reid Elliott, age 87, longtime resident of Corbin, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation. He was a retired mechanic and US Army veteran having served in Korea. Reid was a longtime member of Paint Hill Baptist Church where he served as a former Deaco…
Bonnie Sue Giles Lane, 73, of Danville passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at her granddaughter's home. She was born in Corbin on May 9, 1948 to the late Cleda Mae Ramsey and Luther Giles. Bonnie loved the Lord and was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church in Moreland. She was retire…
