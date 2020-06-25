NIBROC Festival canceled for 2020

CORBIN — The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday morning that its Board of Directors has decided to err on the side of caution and cancel the 68th annual NIBROC Festival which was set for August 13-15.
In a press release the Board said:
As you are all acutely aware, we are living in extraordinary times. Following multiple meetings of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, it is with great disappointment that we must announce the cancellation of the 2020 NIBROC Festival, scheduled for August 13th, 14th and 15th. Many factors played into this decision, but none more important than the health and safety of our community.
Staging the NIBROC Festival is always a colossal undertaking. Trying to present the festival in the current circumstances, with the responsibility of keeping volunteers, staff and attendees safe is negligible in comparison to a normal year. With the impossibility of enforcing social distancing and masks, coupled with the inevitability of festival goers being in close proximity for prolonged times, the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce cannot in good faith put our community at risk for a spike in COVID-19 cases.
With this announcement we are looking forward to 2021 and hope to see everyone at the NIBROC Festival next August.
Information from the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.