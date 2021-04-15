WILLIAMSBURG - Discussions surrounding the vacant position of Williamsburg’s tourism director took place during Monday’s Williamsburg City Council meeting, as local business owners were present representing the newly formed Merchant Group.
Made up of new and existing business owners, the Merchant Group recently held a meeting, in which Anne Bays, owner of Williamsburg’s Moonlight Meat Processing, said a lot of ideas were shared. Bays said the group was “keenly watching” the search for a new city tourism director, as they feel that person will be a big help in the revitalization efforts of Williamsburg’s downtown area.
“We’re willing to do everything we can as local businesses, but we’re all running our businesses,” she said. “We’re keenly watching that, hoping that will happen pretty quick, and that we can get somebody good in that would work with us.”
Mayor Roddy Harrison said the city had received around seven applications for the vacant tourism director spot, but added that he and the tourism commission had hoped for more. As a result, Harrison said the deadline to submit an application would most likely be extended until the end of April.
“Not that we don’t have good applicants already,” Harrison stressed. “My wish was to have many, many, many, so that we can really look through them and move forward,” he added.
Harrison noted that in conversations with the tourism commission and the city council, officials did not want to rush through the process of hiring someone new. As a result of pushing the deadline back, Harrison said a new director could be hired sometime in early or mid June.
“We want to make sure we get the right one for the job we all know we need,” said Harrison.
While Harrison said the person selected did not have to be someone from Williamsburg specifically, he did say that he hoped the person hired would be familiar with Kentucky and more specifically southeastern Kentucky.
Cole Atkinson, a co-owner of the Butcher’s Pub, said that one of the biggest concerns for downtown business owners was having a person who could help with the communication between the city and downtown business owners when it came to events and other activities.
Cole shared his experiences during last Halloween as an example. He said that when trick or treaters showed up to his business looking for treats, as a new business owner and non-native of Williamsburg, this caught him off-guard.
Harrison said that once a new director was hired, he believed that the communication between the two sides would get better. He noted that he and former director Alvin Sharpe, worked “hand in hand” on a lot of things, and that he hoped a similar working relationship would exist between him and the new director when selected.
The Merchant Group will be meeting again on Friday, April 30 at 11 a.m. just before the scheduled ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place for PT Pros at noon. The meeting is open to all downtown Williamsburg business owners.
Harrison later announced that Copper Top Tap, a new bar/restaurant, should be opening sometime near the end of May or early June.
“We met just the other day, everything’s copacetic,” Harrison said. “I’d say if they weren’t out of town, they’d would probably be opening a little sooner,” he added.
Jane Graham with the group Why Whitley was also present during Monday’s meeting, giving an update on the park coming to the space located between Main Street and Third Street in downtown Williamsburg.
Graham said that drainage had been installed recently, and that she was told concrete work on the space could begin as soon as this week or next week. That process should take around two weeks, Graham noted, after which time construction on the park’s stage should begin.
“I have somebody on board, that says, he assures me, that as soon as the concrete is dry, he can jump in,” she said, noting that the plan was to have the back wall of the stage sporting repurposed barn wood donated to the group.
“That’s the part that Why Whitley will jump in on, on the stage part,” Graham added.
After that, Graham said the group would focus on installing the different electrical components of the project that will allow for the additional lighting, sound for performances, and more. Following that, Graham said the fourth phase of the project would be installing different murals and landscaping.
And while there are too many factors, like weather and the schedules of different contractors to nail down a specific finish date, Graham said she hoped the project would be close to completion by sometime in June.
