MANCHESTER — Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus was one of several local leaders who joined Volunteers of America (VOA) at Eastern Kentucky University’s campus in Manchester Wednesday in announcing a new workforce development program, supported by a highly competitive $1.5 million Workforce Opportunities for Rural Communities (WORC) federal grant, would be coming to the region.
WORC is a dynamic workforce development and training program that will change the lives of hundreds of eastern Kentucky residents, whose struggles with substance use has sidelined them from work, says a press release from VOA.
The organization says the goal of the program is to move Southeastern Kentucky residents in recovery from substance use disorder into the workforce. VOA says it will hire four full-time workforce development staff members to identify employment candidates and provide training, mentoring, career planning and case management services. VOA will also identify and recruit employers and connect them to qualified, well-trained candidates. It says it will base its office for the program in Corbin.
“Corbin can not be more excited about this opportunity that is coming to our community,” Razmus told those in attendance. “For us to be able to partner and come alongside Volunteers of America to help to implement this grant and really transform these people’s lives - and in doings so, transform their families, the businesses that they’re going to be populating - is just so encouraging,” she added.
Razmus was joined by Congressman Hal Rogers and others in speaking Wednesday. Rogers shared the sobering statistic from the Center for Disease Control that in the 12-month period ending April 2021, the United States saw a 28.5 percent increase in drug overdose deaths when compared to the previous 12 months.
“We can either look at these numbers and give up or we can let those numbers fuel our ambition to deliver hope in the future for those who are battling addiction,” said Rogers.
The Congressman also announced that the program would help serve 350 people in recovery over the next three years in eight Kentucky counties - Bell, Clay, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Wesley, McCreary and Whitley, three of which President and CEO of Volunteers of America Jennifer Hancock said were amongst the top-10 counties nationwide for overdose deaths in 2020.
Hancock said the pandemic played a role in the record number of overdoses, attributing the isolation brought on by the pandemic to higher addiction rates. Another byproduct of the pandemic, Hancock says, is the labor shortage leaving many employers desperate for capable employees. The new Recovery Reintegration Program aims to solve both of those.
“There are people we know that will be incarcerated, but there’s a lot of people we can help if we identify those people, give them the skills, give them the chance and opportunity,” said Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers before challenging the region’s employers to hire those seeking a second chance.
“Give them a job, because when you give them that job, then they have hope and opportunity,” he said. “They try to become viable productive citizens and that’s what we want.”
And while the program is set to assist 350 people to rejoin the region’s workforce, Stiver said its effects could have a much larger reach.
“If you believe statistics, that’s probably going to impact five times that many people,” he said. “Because for every person you deal with and who this is for, you’re affecting their whole family - their spouse, their children, their parents. It keeps those families together that you don’t see going through drug court or family courts and divorcing with social services removing children.”
“I would dare to say that everyone in this room has a family member or a friend whose been impacted by the drug epidemic,” said Rogers. “We all know that the pain and harshness of addiction can be overwhelming, but we can be their source of hope - you, me can be their source of hope by providing supportive programs like job training to encourage them in the journey.”
Both Stivers and Rogers commended VOA, as well as its partners in obtaining the grant and making the program a reality. VOA partnered with local leaders in several counties, Eastern Kentucky University, Goodwill Industries, Phillips Diversified Manufacturing, AdventHealth Manchester and many more.
“I’m grateful to the team of people surrounding me today and what we’ve accomplished together,” said Hancock. “This very competitive federal grant being awarded for work in our communities is absolutely proof that nothing is impossible if we work together.”
