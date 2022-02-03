New voting machines to allow for two new voting locations in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY - Despite trying times, Knox County Clerk Mike Corey’s office was able to pull off a successful election in 2020 and already have their eyes on making this year’s election even more of a success.
Last week, members of the Knox County Fiscal Court approved a motion accepting a poll vote for the purchase of five DS200 voting machines and six ExpressVote voting machines.
During the meeting, Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell said the county had solicited bids for the machines but that none had been returned. As a result, after receiving authorization from the state, members of the fiscal court conducted a poll vote in which magistrates unanimously approved the purchase of the machines.
The new machines will compliment a fleet of 10 new machines Corey’s office received from the state last year, officials said. Corey is hopeful with the new machines, his staff will be able to expand voting centers this coming election.
“That gives us enough equipment to open the two additional sites that we’re going to have, plus the equipment to accommodate the three days of early voting,” Corey said in regards to the 11 new machines.
Later in the meeting, members of the court also approved a new negotiated rate the county will provide East Knox Fire Department for its coverage of the now-closed Stinking Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s coverage area.
The East Knox Fire Department has been covering the Stinking Creek area since Mitchell’s local state of emergency last April, which resulted after Mitchell’s office received a letter from the Kentucky State Fire Commission saying it no longer recognized the Stinking Creek Fire Department. Mitchell said before signing the order, he asked East Knox if they would be willing to cover the area. The fire department agreed, but has now approached county officials asking for reimbursements for the use of its equipment in covering the area.
Last month, members of the fiscal court considered a motion that would have reimbursed East Knox Fire Department $4,021.80 out of an escrow account, which had been set up after Stinking Creek’s closing to hold fire service fees collected from the Stinking Creek coverage area. However, before the motion was voted on, Magistrate Darryl Baker, who has spent time serving as the fire chief of West Knox Fire Department, raised concern on how little of an amount East Knox was requesting.
“What they presented to us, they’re doing this way cheaper than the fire department I’m with would ever think about doing it,” Baker said during December’s meeting. “And their equipment costs the same as ours does.”
As a result, the court asked Mitchell to renegotiate a rate with East Knox that would be both beneficial to the fire department and the county. On Friday, Mitchell said he had been in discussions with the fire department and that an agreement had been reached on a new figure, which was not shared publicly during the meeting. The new rate was unanimously approved.
Court members also unanimously approved a motion acknowledging a previously signed proclamation proclaiming January 17, 2022 as Weldon Glenn Page Day in Knox County. Page, a 95-year-old WWII veteran, served in active combat from October 1944 - May 1945. While overseas, Judge Mitchell said Page served under General George S. Patton at the Battle of the Bulge.
“It was a privilege to do this,” Judge Mitchell said on the proclamation honoring Page.
In other county news, the fiscal court:
-Retroactively approved the hiring of three part-time and two full-time employees at the Knox County Detention Center. Knox County Jailer Mary Hammons told the court that of the three part-time employees hired in early January, two had already quit.
-Approved the county attorney’s delinquent tax report for the month of December in the amount of $44,832.05.
-Appointed Chris Brewer and Judy Cobb to four-year terms on the Knox County Public Library Board of Trustees.
-Approved the county clerk’s salary cap and budget for 2022, the county clerk’s fourth-quarter quarterly report for 2021, as well as the county clerk’s 2022 continuation certificate bond (#69625895) from Western Surety Company. The court also approved the treasurer’s second quarterly report and the sheriff’s 2021 fourth-quarterly budget.
