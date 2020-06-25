New signs appear on I-75 at mile points 22-23 in Whitley County  

MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet alerts motorists to look for newly installed honorary roadside signs recognizing community accomplishments and individuals who have improved the lives of fellow Kentuckians. The Department of Highways District 11 office installed signs in Whitley County displaying "Veterans Suicide Memorial Mile" on I-75 at mile points 22-23 designated by the 2020 General Assembly.
“Ceremonially naming roads and bridges is a popular tradition Kentuckians take pride in to recognize people and milestones that bring respect to the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Jim Gray.
"It is only appropriate that we as a Commonwealth pay respect to the men and women who have served our country. Many of these soldiers are returning home from combat with not only physical but psychological ailments, leading to mental illness and at times suicide," Rep. Regina Huff said. "Suicide is a tragedy that affects all Americans, but studies show that active-duty members and veterans have a much higher rate of suicide. These brave men and women deserved to be remembered for all the sacrifices they made."
Fifty-nine honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on 13 bridges, 29 roads and 16 honorary locations. Signage will remain posted indefinitely unless otherwise specified in House Joint Resolution 105.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.