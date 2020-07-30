New school, Central Christian Academy, to open Aug. 19 in Gray

GRAY — Last fall Travis and Brittany Mills of Barbourville started to evaluate what they wanted for their children’s education. One year later those conversations evolved into a new educational opportunity for children in southeastern Kentucky.
Mills is the president of the Board as well as principal of Central Christian Academy, a new school opening August 19 in Gray. This year the school will house preschool through sixth grade but the three year plan will see the school expand to serve students through the 12th grade.
Mills is a lifelong resident of Barbourville and holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Union College, Master of Arts in education degree in instructional leadership from Eastern Kentucky University, and an Education Specialist degree in educational administration and supervision from Eastern Kentucky University. He has eight years teaching experience as the engineering career pathway teacher at Knox Central High School and has served on various instructional, disciplinary, and administrative committees.
The Mills and their children reside in Barbourville. For the last 15 years, Travis has served in several different ministries at his church including youth ministry, prison ministry, summer camps, evangelism outreaches, and currently he and his wife serve as the worship leaders at their church.
The vision for a new Christian school was birthed from the uncertainty of the times that we live in and the desire to afford kids an opportunity for a safe learning environment that is focused around a personal relationship with Jesus.
“There really wasn’t an alternative to public education in the area that worked for us,” said Mills. “My wife and I felt like we had the expertise to start a school or at least school our own children.”
Mills said that’s how it all began—conversations around the table.
The couple reached out to community members and formed the schools advisory board including local pastors and business owners as well individuals who had homeschooled their children before.
“We reached out to Gray Baptist Church and we worked out an agreement to use the facilities to house the school,” Mills said. “From there it’s been a whirlwind of making sure the curriculum is in place.”
For this year the school will be able to accept approximately 100 students, capping class size at 15. Currently the school has half of the maximum enrollment. Mills said enrollment will continue up to one week before school starts.
Mills said as well as education there will also be a focus on ministry as well.
As far as finding teachers, Mills and the school has been blessed.
“There were some teachers out there that had had some trouble finding a job because elementary education is crowded,” said Mills. “All of our teachers are certified and have education degrees.”
There is a one-time registration fee of $50 at Central Christian Academy and the book fee for each scholastic year is $200.
Mills wants everyone to know that there are income-based tuition plans.The first tuition payment will be due on August 14. Tuition payments will be due on the 1st of the month starting in September.
“We’re trying to offer a diverse array of extracurricular activities as well as a conservative Christian education,” Mills added. “Our door is always open and we want everyone to be fully immersed. We want parents and students to be comfortable and confident in their decision to come here.”
