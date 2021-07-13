WHITLEY COUNTY - New additions and upgrades to schools across the school district continue to be a focus for the Whitley County Board of Education, as members approved the beginning stages of two new projects during their monthly meeting last week.
On Thursday, board members approved the schematic designs, site survey, and geotechnical survey for an expansion of Oak Grove Elementary School’s cafeteria. Kevin McCalla, a senior landscape architect with RossTarrant Architects, said the 1,200-1,300 square-foot expansion would see the lunch room expand from an existing corridor to the cafeteria’s kitchen and that it would bring the cafeteria up to compliance with the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) model program.
School board members approved going with the company S&ME for the site survey at a cost of $4,708, and the geotechnical survey at a cost of $8,500. S&ME’s bid on the two surveys has an estimated four-week turnaround time, which Superintendent John Siler commended, noting that he had heard of surveys on similar projects taking ten weeks to two months to complete.
Members were focused on the turnaround time of the surveys in hopes of being able to line-up the Oak Grove project with another discussed during Thursday’s meeting - an upgrade to the HVAC system at Whitley North Elementary School. As a result, the board once again approved going with S&ME to conduct both the site and geotechnical surveys, even though S&ME’s bid wasn’t the lowest the district had received.
A company called ACES actually submitted the lowest bid at $8,800, however its turnaround time on the two surveys was eight weeks as opposed to S&ME’s proposed four-week turnaround time. S&ME’s bid was for $10,920.06 with $500 credit to the Oak Grove project. McCalla said having both the Oak Grove and Whitley North projects on the same schedule could lead to savings when both projects get to the bidding stage.
“We would love to have the Oak Grove and North projects going to bid and everything concurrently. That might entice general contractors and laborers to say, ‘We have two job sites right here a few miles apart,’” said Siler. “It might help with the pricing of both of those projects.”
The project would see that the Whitley North’s current HVAC system, heading into its 27th year, be completely replaced by a geothermal unit. The project will also replace the school’s existing lights with LED lights. McCalla said the project would help lower the overall costs of operations for the elementary school.
Both projects come after a project replacing the HVAC system at Whitley County Middle School wrapped up last year, and during the midst of another project bringing a Career and Technical Education (CTE) building to the high school’s campus. On Thursday, discussions surrounding the new CTE building were had with McCalla saying there had been some concerns from contractors regarding materials, specifically pre-manufactured metal and the metal used for metal roofing.
These concerns led to McCalla and Siler having discussions about extending the bidding period for the CTE project, allowing contractors more time to obtain materials. With the addition of an addendum, the project’s bids would be re-advertised on July 13, with bid openings now taking place on August 4. The board would then approve those bids during its next meeting on August 12, and construction would begin on September 1. McCalla said the project would then be completed on November 15, 2022 as opposed to the original completion date of July 2022.
“That’s because we’re seeing wait times for pre-construction metal buildings extending out as far as eight months from order day,” he explained.
Siler said the board had already received some bids for the project during its last round of bidding, specifically bids for HVAC, mechanical, and electrical work. It was agreed and voted on by the board that the “cleanest way” of moving forward would be to reject those bids and to include them in the re-advertising of bids on July 13.
“It was really disappointing,” Siler said on having to push back the project. “We were hoping to have it opened this time next year, but you call these pre-engineered fabrication manufacturers, and they’ll just tell you, when you call and order and get the blueprints to them, the best is going to be six months,” he added. “It could be eight or nine months before it even arrives on your job site.”
Siler said the plan was to now have Whitley County High School students taking trade classes in the new CTE building beginning January 2023.
