CORBIN -- In a special called meeting Friday morning, the Corbin City Commission passed an ordinance approving a lease for the financing of a project providing for the payment and security of the lease, creating a sinking fund and authorizing the execution of various documents related to such lease.
The city's former lease has expired. The new lease agreement will be with Kentucky Bond Corporation who will aid the city in finding better rates for its bond on the Corbin Arena.
The council also approved the second reading of ordinance number 4-2020, an ordinance enacting and adopting a supplement to the code of ordinances for the city of Corbin.
"This is the ordinances that you all pass every year," explained Roberta Webb, Corbin City Clerk during the first reading of the ordinance Monday. "At the end of every year I send this company (American Legal Publishing Corporation of Cincinnati, Ohio) the ordinances, and they put them in that book, so we can at a glance know where to look since 1902, because you can't obviously go back," she continued. "So every year they take the ordinances we pass, plus any new KRS laws, and they put them into that book for us."
Council members also passed ordinance number 6-2020 Friday morning. This ordinance amends ordinance number 7-2017, and will see that the city adopts the International Property Maintenance Code. This will also include setting forth the civil fines and the jurisdiction of the ordinance.
The city had previously been using an outdated 2015 version of the International Property Maintenance Code. This ordinance updates the city's codes to the 2018 version of the International Property Maintenance Code, which is the most recent available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.