The past legislative session resulted in 200 new laws being passed — some of which go into effect on Thursday, July 14. Among the more relevant are some addressing criminal penalties as well as some addressing the educational system.
Several bills dealt with education in Kentucky, including charter schools and allowing school districts to establish their own police departments.
• House Bill 1 (HB1) addresses charter schools, amending KRS 160.1591 "to allow nonresident enrollment, allow enrollment lottery to consider siblings, and remove regional academic zones; amend KRS 160.1592 to require public charter schools to record student enrollment and attendance data in a manner necessary to participate in the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) fund. It also requires public charter schools to outline resident and non-resident enrollment policies and explain how their education program will serve students with individualized education programs or provide career readiness education opportunities. Charter schools would also be eligible for federal funding, and allow a charter school contract to range from 5 to 7 years.
• HB 290 requires schools to outline student code and conduct and implement procedural requirements for non -academic violations for post secondary facilities. It also establishes rules for those procedures used when the violation involves suspension, expulsion or termination of student housing, the right to fair and impartial treatment, the right to have another person accompany the student in question and the right to cross examine testimony given during a hearing.
• Senate Bill 1 (SB 1) gives school superintendents more authority with establishing the curriculum rather than the site-based council and gives principles the responsibility of reporting allocations to schools after consulting with the site-based council rather than the council determining. This also gives the Superintendent the ability to hire principles rather than the site-based council. SB1 also addresses complaints and potential removal of a council member. It also amends KRS 158.6453 to require the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) to provide guidelines for effective writing programs to all districts rather than to specific schools and removes the requirement for schools to submit policies determining their writing program to KDE.
• HB 63 requires that all school districts have at least one school resource officer at every school in the district on a full-time basis. If the district is financially unable to do so, it must then have a security system in place as approved by the State School Security Marshall and ensure that local government agencies are not required to fund SRO positions.
This bill also permits school districts to establish their own police department. Locally, the Laurel County School District has already addressed this issue, with board members casting a unanimous vote to do so.
• HB 121 also requires school boards to allow for 15 minutes of public comment at meetings if someone has signed in to speak. Most school boards currently require those wishing to address the board to submit their concern and be placed on the agenda.
• Ensuring that every student has a breakfast is the highlight of SB 151, which requires all schools participating in the Federal School breakfast Program to give students up to 15 minutes of instructional time to eat breakfast.
• Transgender students who have transitioned from male to female will be prohibited from participating in girls' sports, from the 6th grade through the college level, under SB 83.
• "Porch pirates" - those who take packages from another person's property that has been left by a carrier - will also face stiffer penalties as SB 23 kicks in on Thursday. Those charged with being a "porch pirate" can now face between 1 to 5 years in prison for a conviction - upgrading the offense to a Class D felony.
• Those who were restricted from attending church services during the pandemic will now be permitted to participate in religious and worship activities. HB 43 sets houses of worship and religious organizations as "essential services" in the event of a pandemic. This came to light when businesses, public facilities - including churches, and other facilities were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has now spread to Kentucky with the establishment of the Imagination Library of Kentucky program. This program would provide free books monthly to children from birth to age 5 to encourage reading and literacy. Under SB 164, Kentucky will provide half of the funds for this service.
• SB 38 defines incest as a violent crime and requires that persons convicted of incest must serve 80% of their sentence.
• Under HB 206, any person who has been convicted of a misdemeanor sex offense will not be eligible to serve as a peace officer in the state of Kentucky.
