CORBIN — Visitors to downtown Corbin at night will notice a new feature — new hanging lights that illuminate Main Street. These lights span down Main Street from Fourth Street to almost near Gordon Hill. The lights were hung to make the town more people-friendly at night.
“We have been talking about doing the lighting project for about a year. We were looking for a way to enhance downtown. We wanted to make it lovelier, inviting, and fun. We just really love the lights,” said Downtown Corbin Manager and Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen on the lights that have been up for just a week.
One of the challenges that was faced in planning how and where to place the lights was the fact that Main Street in Corbin is a state highway with large trucks that travel on it often. This made hanging the lights across Main Street impossible.
“We couldn’t string them across Main Street because we couldn’t get them high enough for the trucks to clear. If it snows or ices, it will start snapping cables,” said Monhollen.
The project cost $5,000 to complete.
“Our green light poles have electric at the tops of them. So we kept it simple and strung the lights on the sides of Main Street, making the lights easy and affordable,” Monhollen explained.
There are sensors on the poles and on the lights themselves that automatically turn them on and off when dark and light. This not only makes them budget-friendly to maintain but also energy efficient.
