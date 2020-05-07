New drive-thru testing site coming to Corbin

FRANKFORT — On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced a new Kroger drive-thru testing site will be coming to Corbin next week.
Beshear originally announced that Corbin’s Kroger testing site would be held at Lynn Camp High School. The Whitley County Health Department has since posted to its Facebook page that the site will be held at the Corbin Arena instead.
Kroger will be conducting tests from 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. May 12-14. To register, visit the state’s website at kycovid19.ky.gov.
“Signups are live now, right now, for these locations. We need to fill all of them up, 400 plus, everyday,” said Gov. Beshear, adding, “Let’s not have any more no shows. Let’s get everybody through, and get them tested. So, the White House says we need to test 2 percent of our population every month, and we’re ramping up to be able to hit almost 3 [percent], but only if people get tested.”
Gov. Beshear also noted that the state has been able to hand out masks and bottles of hand sanitizer at its Kroger testing sites. To date, 12,000 cotton masks and 20,000 bottles of hand sanitizer have been passed out.
As of Wednesday evening, the state has accounted for 78,603 COVID-19 tests conducted across the commonwealth.
On Wednesday Gov. Beshear announced that the Kentucky National Guard would assist in working Kentucky’s election polls during the primary election in June.
Gov. Beshear said that one of the biggest concerns he had towards the upcoming primary elections was the fact that Kentucky has a lot of poll workers who are vulnerable and susceptible to COVID-19. Beshear said that because the state had to have some limited amount of in-person voting, he was concerned about how the state would conduct in-person voting safely.
Gov. Beshear said that Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton offered the use of Kentucky’s National Guard.
“Gen. Lamberton offered what I thought was a great solution when he offered the help of the National Guard in carrying out this election,” said Beshear. “Using folks that we know are healthy, and that have the PPE that is needed, and that are trained to take special safeguard. So, we are now in very good discussion with the Secretary of State and others about how to serve this role, ensure those poll workers aren’t placed in any of type of situation that we would not want them to be in,” he continued.
Kentucky’s voters will receive a postcard from the state with instructions on how to obtain an absentee ballot. Gov. Beshear also said that he would demonstrate how to request a ballot online once the portal had been created by the state’s Board of Elections.
The Governor also announced that he had issued a new travel ban Wednesday.
“We had a court that had said, ‘well, there are just a few small issues. They said with a few small tweaks it could go from something that we don’t think is acceptable to one that we think is,” explained Beshear.
According to Gov. Beshear, the court said that Kentucky’s travel ban should mirror the state of Ohio’s travel ban more.
“So, we’ve issued one today that’s exactly like Ohio’s,” noted Beshear. “That’s what the court says will work, that’s what we’ll do.”
Beshear later clarified that the new travel ban is still similar to Kentucky’s former travel ban. However, he did note that the new ban is more explicit that it does not apply to those traveling through Kentucky for less than 24-hours.
“It basically puts everything that that judge said he thought we needed in there. I’m okay with taking a little bit of guidance if it helps us get to where we need to go,” said the Governor.
Gov. Beshear announced 159 new cases of COVID-19.
“Overall today, it’s hard to say that there is such a thing as a good day, but our numbers are back much more stabilized,” said Beshear.
“Showing that yesterday was a mixture of testing all of the Green River Correctional facility where we we expected a lot positives, as well as a lot of tests coming in from the weekend.”
With the new cases, Kentucky’s official number of total COVID-19 cases reaches 5,934. Of those, there are three probable cases, and 5,931 lab confirmed cases.
As of Wednesday, 2,125 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus. 1,616 of Kentucky’s residents have ever been hospitalized because of the virus, 351 are still hospitalized. 693 Kentuckians have ever been admitted to intensive care due to the coronavirus, 190 are still in intensive care.
Gov. Beshear also announced eight new Kentuckians had passed away as a result of COVID-19. This brings the state’s total to 283 deaths.
Those who passed away Wednesday include a 73-year-old female in Russell County, an 85-year-old female Kenton County, a 95-year-old female in Jackson County, a 57-year-old female in Muhlenberg County, a 63-year-old female in Muhlenberg County, a 99-year-old female in Kenton County, a 72-year-old female in Jefferson County, and an 88-year-old female in Jackson County.
“Let’s light houses up green. Let’s ring our bells tomorrow at 10 a.m., and let’s prove that no matter how many days that I have to stand up here and read these, that we care just as much everyday. I can tell you that it hurts just as much everyday," said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s show that we care just as much everyday. Let’s not have a set of families like these where we’re just too tired to do it. They need us,” he continued. “The least we could do for them, those small things, giving a call to a family you know that’s going through this and making sure that we are there in their time of need. That’s the type of people we are, and we don’t get tired when it comes to something like this.”
