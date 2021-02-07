BARBOURVILLE - The drive-in theater coming to Barbourville will bear a name familiar to most locals thanks to a motion approved by the city council during a special-called meeting Thursday. The new drive-in will be known as the “Knox Drive-In” paying homage to the old drive-in theater that once called Barbourville home.
Mayor David Thompson said he received a multitude of feedback on what to name the city’s new theater, but the old name was the one suggested the most.
“I like the Knox Drive-In,” commented Council member Ronnie Moore when discussing possible names. “I wouldn’t know what else to name it.”
Thompson explained that a name was needed now, as paperwork being filled out to begin the project’s construction called for it. He said some folks filling out the paperwork had already been using the “Knox Drive-In” moniker as a placeholder.
Thompson also provided the council with an overall update on the project, saying the city had finished with the preliminary engineering drawings of buildings. He also informed them that nearly $300,000 worth of bids had been awarded for the project thus far.
Overbay Construction out of Canon, Kentucky was awarded the bid for the drive-in’s concession building and projector building at $158,996 and $22,289 respectively. The drive-in’s projector was awarded to Tri-State Digital for $85,366.
The security and alarm system was awarded to Gary Martin Security for $4,271. The construction and erection of the LED sign at the entrance of the drive-in was awarded to Kentucky Sign Center for $20,082.
While a final spot for the sign has yet to be established, Thompson did say he owned a piece of property near Johnson Lane.
“I was going to donate us a corner there the size of this room, or whatever it needs to be to put the digital sign on,” he said. “We’ll landscape around, so that when you drive down Allison Avenue, you’ll see the sign right there as you turn down Johnson Lane.”
The bid for the drive-in’s screen will be awarded within the next two weeks, said Thompson. Before it can, the city has to ensure that it can insure the screen through the city’s insurance.
“We have to have an engineer drawings and engineer sign-off that this is safe, it’s not going to fall down, blow over in a wind storm,” Thompson explained on what needed to be done before awarding the bid.
“[The screen will] be 70 feet wide, 30 feet off the ground before the bottom of the screen starts, and then 30 feet tall, so it’ll be 60 feet tall,” Thompson also said. “That’s taller than the old yellow waterslide that was there.”
On Thursday, the council also heard the first-reading of ordinance 2021-1, which is a flood damage prevention ordinance for the city.
The ordinance would establish special flood hazard areas within the jurisdiction of the city of Barbourville as identified by FEMA, the flood insurance study for Knox County, and the flood insurance rate maps prepared by the Federal Insurance Administration.
The ordinance would see that no structure, land, or set areas be located, extended, converted, or structurally altered without first obtaining a development permit from the city and the Kentucky Division of Water.
The ordinance would also establish a Flood Plan Administrator that would administer, implement, and enforce the provision of the ordinance.
In other city business:
- Jonathan Eade from Jones, Nale, and Mattingly PLC presented the council with an audit report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020. The city ended the fiscal year with a change in net position of approximately $127,000 totaling an ending net position of $1.5 million.
Eade confirmed that this year’s audit report was fairly comparable to what it was has been in previous years.
- The council approved the surplus of a 1995 Ford F-700 dump truck owned by the city’s street department. The truck will be listed on Govdeals.com.
