CORBIN — Thanks to the efforts of Boy Scout Troop #572 and two members vying for an Eagle Scout award, there will soon be some new additions to downtown Corbin. These additions include a flower bed near a memorial in Nibroc Park and a flower bed next to the sign near Corbin City Hall.
These projects will be done by two candidates for the Eagle Scout award, Mason Gaddis and Tommy Schneider. In order to get this award, scouts must get references from individuals in their community: church, school teachers, employers, etc. They must also earn 21 merit badges. Another requirement is that the scout must do an Eagle Scout service project. This project consists of helping the community in some way.
A soldier memorial in Nibroc Park is one of those projects being done in downtown Corbin. The memorial honors all soldiers who have died either in combat or during service. The scouts will be planting a flower bed as well.
Maggy Monhollen, the Downtown Corbin manager and Corbin Tourism director, was approached by the idea of the flower bed and thought it was a good idea to give the project to the scouts.
“I thought that would make an amazing Eagle Scout project for them, to create the bed and the landscape zones for that area,” said Monhollen.
While some work has been done on the projects already, the Eagle Scout candidates are waiting for appropriate weather to plant the flowers.
The topsoil used for the projects was donated to the Boy Scouts. Pratt’s Landscaping donated landscaping stones. The Corbin Garden Club is providing flowers and plants.
One of the intended goals is to install a Gold Star Memorial plaque on the soldier monument in Nibroc Park, a nationally recognized award for military monuments.
