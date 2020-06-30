TRI-COUNTY — Over the weekend, new cases of COVID-19 were reported throughout the Tri-County, with Laurel County seeing the highest numbers.
On Monday, the Whitley County Health Department reported a notice of four lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Whitley County residents, bringing the total number of cases in Whitley County to 25.
Knox County Public Health Director Rebecca Rain announced Sunday two news cases in Knox County, bringing the total number there to 72.
On Saturday Laurel County reported 12 new cases ranging in ages:
39-year-old male
46-year-old male
29-year-old female
47-year-old male
37-year-old male
17-year-old male
41-year-old female
32-year-old male
62-year-old male
55-year-old male
38-year-old female
71-year-old male
Sunday brought two new cases, both in females over the age of 50 and Monday a total of four new cases:
73-year-old female
65-year-old male
61-year-old female
30-year-old male
Out of the new cases from the weekend, two are hospitalized and one of the previously hospitalized cases has now been released from the hospital. Laurel County has a total of 118 cases, with 80 of those being active cases.
As of 4 p.m. on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 15,347 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 117 of which were newly reported Monday.
The Governor said that one new case is from Robertson County, which means that now all 120 of Kentucky’s counties have reported at least one positive case of COVID-19.
“This confirms what we’ve been saying for weeks: This disease is everywhere and because of that we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe,” said Gov. Beshear. “While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we’re not careful.”
Beshear also reported two new deaths Monday, raising the total to 560 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.