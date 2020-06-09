WHITLEY COUNTY -- The first new Whitley County case of COVID-19 in three weeks was reported on Monday, bringing the total to 12.
The new case is the only active case, as all 11 others have recovered. The Whitley resident is recovering at home.
Whitley County reported its first case on April 6. The last case was reported on May 17.
The cases have ranged in patients from 18 to 80, but specifics on each case have not been given by the Whitley County Health Department. Four of the cases have been males and eight have been females.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.