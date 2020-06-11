WHITLEY COUNTY -- For the second day in a row, Whitley County Health Department reported a new COVID-19 case in the county. This brings the county's total to 13.
Whitley County reported a new case on Monday and Tuesday after having gone three weeks, since May 17, without any new cases.
The two new cases are the only active cases in the county and both are in isolation at home.
Four of the Whitley residents who have had COVID-19 have been male and the other nine were female.
Based on the graphics providing demographic information from the Whitley County Health Department, the latest case is a resident under the age of 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.