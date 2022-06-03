New cost-efficient geothermal heating, cooling to go into Whitley North Elementary

WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley North Elementary is getting a new geothermal HVAC system as well as new LED lighting through the school.
The new geothermal system will save the school money in the long run, according to Whitley County School District Superintendent John Siler, although he couldn’t give an exact estimate. The new system works by drilling a hole into the ground so hot air can be pulled from the building above ground and stored. It is reversed in the winter months. The new geothermal heating may require a smaller heat pump to control temperatures but it does not use as much power as the previous HVAC system that was in place for 26 years.
“It’s great for larger buildings. It will result in larger savings for the school,” said Siler.
Siler is excited about the new geothermal HVAC as well as other projects that are going on this summer to help improve the schools in the district, including the cafeteria expansion at Oak Grove Elementary. There is also a career and technical facility on the main campus next to the high school being built. A new roof is also going onto the middle school.
“We’re really excited. We think all of these projects will make it better for the staff and kids,” Siler said.
