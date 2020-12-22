CORBIN - Newcomers Allison Moore and Seth Reeves joined incumbent commissioners Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd Monday evening, as they were sworn in to serve on the Corbin City Commission next year. Next year will mark the beginning of Knuckles’ third term on the commission and Shepherd’s second. Moore and Reeves will replace Commissioners David Hart and Andrew Pennington, as both chose not to run for reelection this year. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

