CORBIN - Newcomers Allison Moore and Seth Reeves joined incumbent commissioners Trent Knuckles and Brandon Shepherd Monday evening, as they were sworn in to serve on the Corbin City Commission next year. Next year will mark the beginning of Knuckles’ third term on the commission and Shepherd’s second. Moore and Reeves will replace Commissioners David Hart and Andrew Pennington, as both chose not to run for reelection this year. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
New Corbin City Commission members sworn in to serve in new year
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- BREAKING NEWS: Keavy man killed, employee shot in attempted robbery at convenience store on Hwy. 312
- 21 arrested during 'Operation Winter Frost'
- Cincinnati bridge on schedule to reopen Dec. 23
- Kentucky State Police charge Whitley Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses
- UPDATE: Laurel Sheriff's Office seeking information on suspect in Sunday fatal shooting
- KSP charges Whitley Co. man with child sexual exploitation offenses
- Beds delivered to local children as part of B Squad project
- Baptist Health Corbin employees receive first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
- CHS football seniors help give away bikes to local children
- Three receive later dates for court appearances
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.