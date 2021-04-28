New members were welcomed into the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce during its monthly meeting on April 20. The new members were presented with plaques. Pictured are Bryan Frederick with American Business System and Terry Joe Martin with Crystal Clean and Martin’s Sports Apparel receiving their plaques from Chamber CEO Bruce Carpenter. | Photos by Erin Cox
New Chamber of Commerce members welcomed
