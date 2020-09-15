CORBIN — When Sam and Brooklyn Nguyen travel, they always like finding the best place to enjoy a boba beverage. But they don’t have to travel for boba any longer, they’ve recently opened a boba cafe of their own in Corbin—Tra Sua.
Brooklyn, who is from Corbin, majored in business at Western Kentucky University. She said one day she was reading through her textbook and decided that’s the business she and her husband Sam should open in Corbin.
The couple met in college and although Sam is originally from Vietnam, he’s making Corbin his home.
For those that don’t know, boba tea or bubble tea is a tea-based drink invented in Taiwan in the 1980s that includes chewy tapioca balls, boba or pearls, as they’re called.
Brooklyn said the boba or pearls themselves have no flavor but they’re chewy. But the beverage is either a milk base or water base and that’s where the flavor comes in. Customers can choose from dozens of different flavors. Sam said when customers explore the menu they fall in love with the flavors.
The couple hopes the shop located at 916 Master Street is more than just a place to get a tasty beverage. They want it to be a safe place for teenagers and families to come. With a common complaint that there’s not much for teens to do, they’ve brought in games and hope for a fun family atmosphere.
“We have a lounge area where people can play games and we have family friendly games like UNO, Monopoly and Jenga,” Sam said.
While the couple is strictly serving beverages at this point, they aren’t ruling out serving Asian food in the future.
Hours for the lounge are currently Wednesday through Friday noon - 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m- 6 p.m. For schedule updates always check the Tra Sua Facebook page.
