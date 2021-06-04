A book about Tri-County native Silas House, who was born in Corbin and raised in Laurel County, will be published this June. "Silas House: Exploring an Appalachian Writer’s Work" (University of Kentucky Press 2021) will be in bookstores across the country in June and looks at the extraordinary career of this nationally bestselling, award-winning writer. Publishers Weekly has called the volume, edited and co-authored by Dr. Sylvia Bailey Shurbutt, a “scholarly but accessible” collection exploring House’s work. The book also explores the changing face of Appalachia reflected in the writing and activism of House.
Silas House covers the various areas of House’s work, from his environmental and social activism to his prodigious journalism, fiction, essays, and stage writing as a contemporary playwright—all connected in some degree to what William Blake called the “fearful symmetry” of good and evil. This image for House’s writing suggests a complexity of morality and ethical action, as well as the complexity of the region of Appalachia itself.
Shurbutt writes about the contributors to the volume: “To address these issues and the genre conceptual structure of the book, a number of outstanding scholars and artists were enlisted to contribute to the volume. These include Denise Giardina, who wrote the foreword and whose complex ethical code is similar to House’s, and a final chapter by Pulitzer nominated poet Maurice Manning, who explored the lyrical quality of House’s prose.”
Other contributors include Lee University professor Donna Summerlin, who writes about House’s deconstruction of Appalachian stereotypes, Marianne Worthington, a professor at the University of the Cumberlands, who explores House’s range of journalism and activist writing, publishing insider Jennifer Adkins Reynolds, who looks at House’s use of music in his fiction, and Jacqueline Yahn, an educator who explores House’s young adult literature.
Other contributors include Storyteller in Residence Adam Booth whose essay “Quareness and Quare Characters” explores diversity issues in House's writing, anthology editor Natalie Sypolt who writes about House’s stage and theater works; and editor, scholar, and Shepherd graduate David O. Hoffman who closes the volume with an insightful interview of House.
All the essays offer insights into the extraordinary writing and work of Silas House, who was recently awarded a Governor’s Award in the Arts by Governor Andy Beshear and the Storylines Prize from the New York Public Library and the NAV Foundation has recently been invited to speak at the Library of Congress in Washington DC, the Edinburgh International Book Festival in Scotland, the University of Ireland at Galway, and many other events. House is a literary force who has not only managed to write bestselling books but also novels, short stories, plays, and creative nonfiction that has received widespread acclaim. His environmental and equality activism has also earned the respect of many throughout the country. House’s latest novel will be published in the fall of 2022.
House is an invited member of the Fellowship of Southern Writers. Southernmost was longlisted for the prestigious Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction, won the Appalachian Book of the Year Award, and many other honors. His young adult novel, "Same Sun Here", co-written with Neela Vaswani, is now in its 16th printing and is taught throughout the country. House’s first three novels, collectively known as The Appalachian Trilogy, were recently reissued in new editions featuring introductions from singer-songwriter Tyler Childers and novelist Amy Greene. House currently serves as the NEH Chair of Appalachian Studies at Berea College and on the fiction faculty of the Spalding School of Writing.
A book tour is being planned to celebrate the release of this book exploring the work of one of our most honored and most widely read writers.
