New Beginnings Real Estate celebrated the grand opening of its new office located at 1610 Cumberland Falls Hwy. in Corbin on Friday. Broker Joy Hall and Realtor Assistant John Hall were presented with a plaque from Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Carpenter welcoming the business into the chamber. | Photos by Lisa Harrison

