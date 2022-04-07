New Beginnings Real Estate celebrated the grand opening of its new office located at 1610 Cumberland Falls Hwy. in Corbin on Friday. Broker Joy Hall and Realtor Assistant John Hall were presented with a plaque from Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Carpenter welcoming the business into the chamber. | Photos by Lisa Harrison
New Beginnings Real Estate celebrates new office
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Alma P. Lundy, age 95, of Corbin, KY, passed away on Monday April 4, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born in Corbin, the daughter of the late Felix Pace and Mattie Yeager Pace. Alma was a retired office manager with South Central Bell after more than 30years working for the telephone c…
Most Popular
Articles
- Go Time, Moe's Southwest Grill under construction off Exit 29
- Downtown coffee shop rebrands as Folktale Coffee and Bakehouse under new ownership
- School district investigating after racially insensitive photo
- THE WAY IT IS: In case you didn't know, Kentucky's Chase Estep is a heck of a baseball player
- 17 vying for May Day Queen
- London man dies in crash after fleeing from police
- 9 candidates in the running for May Day Tiny Queen
- London’s Brooks Kidd headed to Hollywood after ‘American Idol’ audition
- Williamsburg BOE recognizes secretary Sandy Brown for response to recent bomb threat
- Crider steps down as Lady Yellow Jacket head basketball coach
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.