The University of the Cumberlands hosted a 9/ll Never Forget program Thursday evening in honor of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony was held outside the Hutton School of Business where a metal beam from ground zero stands. The beam was donated by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley who served at ground zero following the attacks. | Photos by Erin Cox

