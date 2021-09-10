The University of the Cumberlands hosted a 9/ll Never Forget program Thursday evening in honor of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. The ceremony was held outside the Hutton School of Business where a metal beam from ground zero stands. The beam was donated by Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley who served at ground zero following the attacks. | Photos by Erin Cox
Never Forget: University of the Cumberlands reflects on 9/11
