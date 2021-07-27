Nelly to headline at Corbin Arena

CORBIN — Nelly will be performing at the Corbin Arena in November.
The Corbin Arena made the concert announcement via Facebook on Monday morning.
Nelly will be joined by Jimmie Allen and Harper Grace on November 27 in the Lil Bit of Music Series.
Nelly is a three-time Grammy winner and four-time American Music Award winning entertainer. He is known for his rap hits like "Hot In Herre," but has also recently joined forces with some of country music's top names like Kane Brown with "Cool Again" and Florida Georgia Line with "Lil Bit."
The Lil Bit of Music Series will fuse "country, hip hop, rap, and R&B with a distinctly 'rock n’ roll' presentation," according to the tour company, Rock n Concepts. "Nelly will be traveling with a full live band as well as a multi-million-dollar production along with some of country music’s biggest rising stars."
At the Corbin show, Jimmie Allen and Harper Grace are those artists.
Jimmie Allen has made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits, "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To".
Harper Grace is from Dallas, Texas and performed on season 16 of "American Idol".
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30 at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.
For more info or to purchase tickets go to www.rocknconcepts.com
