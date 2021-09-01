DANVILLE, Ky. - Nellie Ellis of Corbin has been named to the Dean's List for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade point average.
A graduate of Whitley County High School, Ellis's parents are Jason and Amanda Ellis of Corbin.
Centre College, founded in 1819, has been named a Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row, and is included in Colleges That Change Lives.
