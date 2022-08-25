CORBIN — After having to cancel the event the last two years due to concerns over Covid-19, organizers of the annual “Honoring Our Veterans Pow Wow” in Corbin are inviting the public to the two-day event in 2022.
The Native American Pow Wow will be held Labor Day Weekend, September 3-4, at 4116 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin and will include native dancing, drums, demonstrations, vendors, and activities for kids including petting zone, inflatables, climbing wall and more.
The Pow Wow started in 2008 and has been held each Labor Day weekend, except 2020 and 2021, in Corbin. The event is sponsored this year by Southeastern Kentucky Association of Native People, Inc. (SKANP) and is hosted at the site of the Kentucky Native American Heritage Museum. The museum will also be open during the two days to allow visitors to view and learn about Native American history and culture.
Gates open at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 3, with a grand entry ceremony at 11 a.m. and activities through the afternoon. Gates will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, with grand entry at noon. Admission is $7 per person, but children 12 and under and all veterans are admitted free. Organizers ask that there be no alcohol, drugs, weapons or politics during the Pow Wow. Parking is free and there will be food vendors on site. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket for sitting.
For information on the 2022 “Honoring Our Veterans Pow Wow” call 606-280-1308 or visit www.knahm.org/pow-wow.
