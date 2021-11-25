National Native American Heritage Month observed

On Tuesday, November 16, members of the William Whitley Chapter, NSDAR met with Judge-Executive Pat White for the signing of a proclamation to observe the month of November as National Native American Heritage Month. November is a time to recognize and promote continued education of the history and culture of this community. Pictured left to right are Dianne Chambers, Regent; Wilma Bray; Emily Meadors, Treasurer; Aretta Moses; and Wanda Cornelius, Chaplain. | Photo contributed

