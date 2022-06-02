The City of Corbin, along with Corbin Garden Club, proclaimed the week of June 5-11 as National Garden Club Week. Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus signed the proclamation that stated gardeners have a passion for nurturing the beauty and resources of the earth through the planting of seeds, the care of all plants and the riches of their efforts. Pictured from left to right are: Corbin Garden Club members Vickie Myers, President Carcille Burchette, Laura Whitney Burchette, and Charlotte Hammons and Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus (front). | Photo Contributed
National Garden Club Week to be observed in Corbin
