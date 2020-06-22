Polio struck down young children in the heat of the summer months, June, July and August. Many children throughout our nation succumbed to this puzzling often misunderstood disease. During this time, little was known about this mysterious disease that paralyzed and sometimes killed young children. With Dr. Salk’s discovery of a vaccine in 1955, polio was nearly eradicated in the United States. What I hope to do with this new series of stories is tell the stories of these young children from our area who fell ill to this bewildering sickness.
Three weeks ago I asked on Facebook if anyone knew of anyone who had contracted polio in Knox County. I was very pleased to report that five people responded. What follows is the account of two of these people who gave very specific information. I’ve chosen to tell the stories of Bennie Sue Slusher Sleadd and Ken Carnes first.
Bennie Sue Slusher Sleadd, a former native of Stinking Creek, gave me a very detailed account of people she knew in the Stinking Creek area where she grew up who had contracted polio and had died. Bennie’s story is one of thousands reported throughout America. Here is her first story:
“My mother talked a lot about two children, brother and sister, who lived very close to us on Stinking Creek. They both died from polio. They think the children contracted it from playing in the branch, that maybe the water was contaminated. She never wanted us to go into the creeks or streams to play because Mother thought they were polluted. Those children belonged to a man named Stanley Carnes.”
Bennie Sue found the phone number of Stanley’s brother Ken and sent it to me.
Ken Carnes was very helpful and full of interesting information. This is Ken’s story about his brother, Stanley.
Stanley had seven children and out of those seven, three contracted polio. His sweet little three year old daughter, Loreen died. Ken described Loreen as a beautiful little curly headed doll. Phillip, an adventurous little boy was seven or eight years old when he came down with polio and died. Ken said that he and Phillip loved to play in the creek and catch crawdads. A third child, Stanley Jr., also contracted polio, but was taken to a hospital in Knoxville where he recovered.
Bennie Sue tells how happy everyone was the year the vaccine finally came out. Her Mother said people had seen so many deaths and crippled kids that they couldn’t wait to get their kids vaccinated. That’s when Mrs. Browning began coming to the schools.
I would personally like to thank Bennie Sue Slusher Sleadd of Washington D.C. and Ken Carnes of Corbin, Kentucky for allowing me to interview them.
Next week Bennie Sue’s story continues as she describes Mrs. Browning’s visits to her one room school, Carnes Elementary.
