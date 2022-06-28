Murphy selected as assistant principal at Lynn Camp Elementary 

CORBIN — The new leadership team is now in place at Lynn Camp Elementary with the selection of Chris Murphy as assistant principal.
“I’m so excited to welcome Mr. Murphy to Lynn Camp Elementary,” said Emily Haneline, who was selected as head principal in April.
It is a position that Murphy has been interested in for several years and he is excited to start his next chapter at Lynn Camp.
“I have always been interested in moving into an administrative role since I joined the education field 12 years ago,” Murphy reflected on Friday while at the school. “I have wanted to increase my responsibilities through the education field and take on new challenges that will help me grow even more as an educator.”
He will officially begin that new role and gain those responsibilities on July 1 when he transitions from high school math teacher to assistant principal.
“Although Mr. Murphy doesn’t officially start in his new position until July 1, he is eager to get started and excited to begin meeting our students, staff, and families,” said Haneline.
He is looking forward to the new challenges. He knows there are differences between being a teacher at a high school and in leadership at an elementary.
“The hardest transition that I will have transitioning from high school math to elementary will be learning the curriculum at each grade level in all subjects and evaluating the day in, day out procedures of an elementary school,” he said.
Murphy said that he is eager to learn about elementary school but even more excited to meet and learn about the students at Lynn Camp.
“I have a positive and encouraging attitude that I hope will flow over to the students. I want to build relationships with each of my students and hope to impact their lives in a positive way.”
That was one character trait that stood out during the interview process.
“He places great emphasis on building relationships and that is such a critical element in helping our school grow,” said Haneline.
He also wants the staff to know that he is there to support them. He plans to hold both himself, the students, and staff to high expectations that will yield success.
“I am a hard worker that will do anything in my power to help students succeed. I would like the faculty and staff to know that I am here for them. I am here to work with them to create a positive learning environment for our students. Anything that our faculty and staff needs, I will tirelessly accommodate those needs.”
Murphy’s own experiences as a teacher have taught him to be a good communicator and an even better listener when it comes to being a leader. He started his career in the Pineville Independent system in 2010 and transitioned to Knox Central in 2019.
“I have been a teacher the last 12 years, so I know how demanding the job can be,” he said. “For staff, I am here to assist them so they can perform their duties at the highest level. For students and their families, I am here for them to resolve any problems they may have and to make their experience here at Lynn Camp Elementary enjoyable.”
Murphy has been married to his wife Courtney for 6 years. They have a 14-year-old daughter Carley and a 3-year-old daughter Caelleann.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.