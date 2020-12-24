KEAVY — A suspect wanted in the murder of a Manchester man was arrested on Wednesday, after the suspect barricaded himself in a house for hours in an attempt to hide from law enforcement.
Robert Brandon Gray, 39, of City Dam Road in Keavy was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at a relative’s residence on West City Dam Road in Keavy.
Gray was one of two suspects wanted in the murder of Jeremy Caldwell, 32. The other suspect, Ashley B. Lewis, 30, of Four Oaks Road in East Bernstadt had not been located as of press time Wednesday night. Lewis is wanted for complicity to commit murder.
The arrest of Gray was a result of an investigation after law enforcement learned the suspects may be at the relative’s home. When Laurel County Sheriff John Root, detectives and deputies responded to the West City Dam Road residence on Wednesday, Gray attempted to flee out a back window, but ran back inside the residence and would not come out, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Edwards, the crisis negotiator for the Sheriff’s Office, attempted communication with the suspect with a phone system deployed by the Laurel Sheriff’s Office, however, Gray would not exit, the press release said.
The Southeast Regional Special Response Team (SRT) led by Team Leader Detective Richard Dalrymple was activated to respond to the scene about 11 a.m. SRT deployed several tactics in an attempt to get Gray to come out, but Gray still would not exit, the press release said.
An infrared imaging system was requested from West Knox Volunteer Fire Department and SRT used the equipment to locate the suspect in the attic of the residence.
SRT entered the attic area where they successfully and safely arrested the suspect, the press release said.
Caldwell was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at about 2 p.m. off Highway 490 at Highway 1376 across from a business parking lot, 5 miles north of London.
Gray and Lewis fled the scene in a silver Pontiac G6 after the fatal shooting, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Gray was charged with murder, fleeing or evading police on foot and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center and is being held on a $1,000,000 cash bond. He is set to be in court at 9 a.m. Dec. 30.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office wereDetective Richard Dalrymple who led the regional SRT with team members from Corbin Police Department, Barbourville Police Department, Mt. Vernon Police Department, Williamsburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Also assisting for the Laurel Sheriff's office were Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Robert Reed (case officer), Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective James Sizemore, Detective Bryon Lawson and a large contingent of Laurel County Sheriff’s seputies.
Other agencies assisting at the scene included Kentucky State Police, London City Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and West Knox Volunteer Fire Department.
