WILLIAMSBURG — A message of hope — that’s what officials with the Whitley County Health Department and the Whitley County Detention Center are hoping to convey with their recent project, a mural inside the detention center, painted by an inmate.
Whitley County Health Department Public Health Director Marcy Rein said it all started with a suicide prevention project that the health department had completed recently with area school art teachers in front of the Whitley County Judicial Center.
“We felt like that was a success,” Rein said. “Kathy Lay (health educator at the health department) has done a really good job of using art to generate conversations about topics—in both the artists and people who see the art. She has incorporated art into all kinds of topics, from diabetes education to preventing child abuse to suicide prevention.”
That’s when Whitley County Health Department Health Educator Ashley Lawson came up with the idea to do something similar within the Whitley County Detention Center, incorporating themes that would resonate with the inmates.
“Our focus was resources to save lives in areas we know inmates are at risk: prevent suicide, prevent overdose deaths, get HIV tested so we can get you treatment, know there is recovery help,” Rein said.
“We know a large majority of inmates experience substance misuse disorder,” she added. “We know that when someone is released from jail, they are particularly vulnerable to overdose. The tolerance their body had when they went in is much lower when they get out. They are at risk for all sorts of health issues and often don’t have many resources. Ultimately, I want them to see that there is hope and that the health department just down the hill as a place they can come to for help.”
Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson said inmates were asked to be a part of the project when Brandon McCullah stepped up to the plate to be the primary artist for the mural.
McCullah, who has completed some murals at a local school, was given some ideas of what the health department was looking for but was given free artistic reign on the design, choosing to portray a faceless man and woman sitting beneath a tree under the quote “where there is life, there is hope.”
McCullah said the reason behind leaving the two individuals in the painting faceless was because “it represents any of us.”
“When it comes to addiction, when it comes to suicide, when it comes to all these things—there’s not a face,” Brian said. “It affects all of us—every shape, form, every walk of life, from the homeless to the wealthy.”
The mural also displays several help resources for inmates and is located just outside of the detention center’s medical facility, where inmates in need will pass by often.
“This is located right outside our medical, so any time someone is having issues or thoughts, they can walk by it and use it as a tool,” Brian said. “Plus, it’s a bright spot. It’s not those same gray walls they see every day in their cells. Having something like this really brightens their day.”
McCullah worked on the mural every day for over a month, often putting in 12-hour days until it was finished.
“I’m really pleased,” Rein said of the finished mural. “I know that everything in the design has meaning to the inmates that designed it. I am also very happy that the process itself has been meaningful to everyone involved. The primary artist, Brandon McCullah, is really talented and has found this process really meaningful. I think everyone involved is talking about this project as being uplifting, impactful and important.”
The paint and other supplies used for the project were paid for through a harm reduction grant.
Rein said the health department plans to create postcards with a photo of the mural and all the help resources listed on the back, as well as the health department’s information and an invitation to come visit them. Each inmate will receive a postcard upon release with the hope that inmates will turn to those resources when and if needed.
“We want this to be a positive light for our inmates and hopefully, when they leave here, they’ll use some of these resources,” Ashley said.
