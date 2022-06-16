BARBOURVILLE — A free movie showing will be available in downtown Barbourville this Saturday.
The Movie on the Square will be held on Court Square in downtown Barbourville.
Pre-movie activities begin at 8 p.m. followed by "Sing 2" at 9 p.m. There will be free popcorn sponsored by Barbourville Tourism. Barbourville/Knox County Resource Centers will provide free cotton candy and slushies. Paul Baker Attorney at Law and Oasis Pizza will sponsor free pizza. Bring a lawn chair and come join.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.