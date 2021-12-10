Mountain Outreach partners with Williamsburg Police Department for Shop with a Cop  

WILLIAMSBURG — Mountain Outreach (MO), a ministry operated by University of the Cumberlands, recently donated funds to the Williamsburg Police Department (WPD) to help fund the department’s Shop with a Cop event this year.
“The Williamsburg Police Department is very thankful for the generous donation, and the community is truly blessed to have a wonderful organization such as Mountain Outreach who is willing to touch the lives of children in our community during the holiday season,” said Police Chief Wayne Bird. “The Department participates in many events, but the Shop with a Cop program is without a doubt the most meaningful and rewarding thing we do as a police department.”
Rocky Brown, director of MO, said, “We are extremely thankful to the Lord Jesus Christ and to our donors who make it possible for us to partner with local law enforcement to help provide Christmas gifts for local children.”
Staff and volunteers with MO will join police officers on December 16 to shop for the children’s Christmas gifts. This donation from MO is in addition to purchasing gifts for children and their younger siblings through the Angel Tree Programs at local schools.
To help contribute to Mountain Outreach’s Christmas efforts, visit ucumberlands.edu/give2uc. For more information about MO and its year-round community outreach and service, visit ucumberlands.edu/mountainoutreach.
