Mountain Craft Center honors Skip Dodd as Artist of the Month

The Mountain Craft Center, Inc. announced Skip Dodd as its Artist of the Month for May.
Dodd has been a member of the art association for several years and creates products to help fill its historical log buildings. Besides bringing in his quality wood burned art, Dodd is always willing to jump in to help with every special event planned at the center. When he sees a need that he can help with in the day-to-day operation, he does not hesitate to provide assistance.
He and wife, Pat, also volunteer at the center a couple days each month as hosts and store clerks so it can keep operating seven days a week. The Mountain Craft Center is located on Hwy 90 in McCreary County, just five miles west of Cumberland Falls State Park.
Dodd shared the following information about his art and how he got started:
"Being the Crafter of the Month for the Craft Center, makes me try harder to make and bring in quality items with good taste for the Center.
"My father got me interested in wood burning crafts back in the 1990s and I started out giving away all my projects to my friends and family. Everyone kept telling me that I should start selling my stuff but I did not think it was any good.
"I have a small shop out in the garage and do most of all the painting at the kitchen table, with the help of wife Patsy. She does all the sealing of the crafts and some of the painting. I learned my painting on my own, watching others and trial and error with many errors!
"I do a lot of different crafts including quilt racks, clocks, calendars, paper plate holders and all kinds of neat signs with different sayings on them. I feel that my Last Supper is one of my best!
"When you visit the Mountain Craft Center, check out all my projects, I sign my work with Skip & Pats Rough Country Crafts. Don’t miss seeing all the other wonderful crafts at the Center from many very talented crafters!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.