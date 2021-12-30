Most number of events ever hosted at Corbin Arena in 2021; 2022 to be busy

CORBIN - Some probably wouldn’t have faulted Arena Manager Kristi Balla if the Corbin Arena had eased back into hosting events in 2021. After all, 2020, the pandemic and ensuing lockdowns made it nearly impossible for artists to tour and gatherings to take place, making it even more difficult to book such events. But Balla didn’t rest on her laurels or use the pandemic as an excuse to put in less effort. Instead, she got busy.
“When everyone else was quiet in 2020 I continued to work behind the scenes and developed relationships with new promoters and booking agents that we’d never worked with before,” Balla wrote in response to questions about the Arena’s year in 2021. “That led to some big partnerships this year and a wider range of event opportunities.”
A range so wide, 2021 was the busiest year in Corbin Arena history. It hosted 40 events over the course of a 50 day total— nearly doubling any previous year’s numbers, Balla said.
“Every year I set a goal to be bigger and better than the last,” Balla wrote. She had previously told city officials during a city commission meeting she had set the goal of hosting at least 30 shows at the Arena this year. As previously mentioned, she’s managed to surpass that goal.
“After all the hard work we’ve done I didn’t want the setbacks thrown at us in 2020 to backtrack us so I put all my focus on making 2021 the best year yet,” Balla added.
Part of the work put in by Balla and her staff were replacing all of the Arena’s lighting to LED daylights; and renovating all its offices, dressing rooms and catering areas. The Arena’s parking lot has been resealed and striped. Balla designed new acoustic panels, as her crew built them, helping improve the sound quality of live shows. They’ve also switched to a new point-of-sale system in the Arena’s concession area and recently had the Arena’s basketball court completely refinished.
“So far, the biggest positive feedback has been regarding the drastic change in the acoustics,” Balla wrote. “Obviously the new basketball court and lighting will come into play during the 13th region tournament. I’m excited for everyone to see the changes.”
Many have already had the opportunity to experience some of the Arena’s newest renovations - many of which were funded through a grant secured by Balla and her team this past summer - during performances from big name acts like 3 Doors Down, Seether, ZZ Top and more. Balla said those three shows stand out to her because it was the first time people had the chance to experience the new acoustic renovations and said the response she got from people “was amazing.”
“Also, I’ve known Seether for 20 years and I am friends with Steel Panther so, bringing bands to my hometown that mean something to me on a personal level is really cool for me,” Balla wrote. She also noted being home to artist Ryan Upchurch’s first arena show as another highlight.
“There was a lot of really great behind the scenes moments,” she said on the country-rapper’s performance, that sold so well an extra show was eventually scheduled. Upchurch is currently scheduled to perform at the Corbin Arena January 7-8 of next year, as well.
Upchurch’s shows weren’t the only well-attended events at the Arena. Balla said over the course of 2021, the Arena played host to 80,000 visitors from 18 different states during events ranging from high school graduations, basketball tournaments, rock-shows and the 2021 SOAR Summit. She says state-mandated seating limits on shows during the first six months of the year prevented the Arena from hitting the 100,000 visitor benchmark.
“Justin Moore talked about us on his podcast, Kevin Costner loved our catering set up so much he took pictures, and Nelly’s management sent me an amazing email about how we had reminded them why they love the business so much.” Balla added when asked to recollect on the previous year.
But even while taking a moment to reflect on what’s been accomplished so far, Balla is already gearing up for what is to come.
“BUSY!!! ,” Balla wrote when asked what 2022 looked like for the Corbin Arena. “When our first show hits on Jan. 7th, we don’t take a break until June,” she added, also noting she was already working on some “really fun” shows for the second half of 2022. On Monday, Balla wrote on Facebook that the Arena was on track to do $1 million in gross ticket sales in January 2022.
“The biggest month in Arena history,” reads her post.
Of course, none of the Corbin Arena’s record-breaking success would be possible without the support of the local community. And for that, Balla said she and her staff were continuously grateful and looking forward to providing even more amazing entertainment in 2022.
For more information on the Corbin Arena, upcoming shows and more, visit the Arena’s website at, thecorbinarena.com.
