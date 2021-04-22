TRI-COUNTY — On this day 51 years ago, more than 20 million Americans celebrated and participated in the world’s first-ever Earth Day. Today, Earth Day is celebrated each year by almost one billion people worldwide.
Earth Day is a day of political action and civic participation. In some communities, people march, sign petitions, meet with their elected officials, plant trees, clean up their towns and roads. Corporations and governments use it to make pledges and announce sustainability measures.
There are many ways community members in the Tri-County can celebrate Earth Day but one of the simplest ways is by picking up trash.
Littering has been a common problem in the Tri-County, with many community members voicing their concern, asking questions and some even working towards finding their own solutions.
So, why is littering such a big issue in the Tri-County?
While many have indicated that the issue has gotten worse in the Tri-County simply because inmates in our county detention centers haven’t been able to go out and pick up trash due to COVID-19 restrictions, Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley believes that the problem starts with the offender.
“There’s no question, the fact that we’ve been on COVID quarantine nearly a year has allowed it to build up more so than when we’re picking it up on a regular basis for sure, there’s no doubt about that, but I really get frustrated with the problem itself,” he said. “The problem is not that we’ve not been able to pick it up, the problem is the people that keep throwing it out.
“This is not a problem that is a direct result of the inmates not being out picking up garbage, this is a problem because of the people that keep throwing it out but it compounded the problem, there is no question.”
The inmate trash pickup program, or “War on Trash” as it is called at the Laurel County Detention Center, hasn’t been able to do trash pickups since March of last year. Mosley said the detention center in Laurel County was given the go-ahead to begin the program again just six weeks ago.
Since then, Laurel County inmates have picked up nearly 50,000 pounds of trash from throughout the county with crews working continuously.
“We dedicated about two and a half weeks just to picking up US 25 between the park entrance and malfunction junction because it was so terrible,” Mosley said. “There are lots of other areas throughout the county that are bad as well but we try to hit the worst areas first.”
Mosley said there are only half the number of crews out picking up trash right now due to the number of eligible inmates being released early due to the pandemic.
“Prior to COVID we probably had eight to 10 crews on a regular basis,” he said. “Right now, I think we’ve got four.”
To tackle the littering issue, Mosley has been working on a program to help get more trash cans placed in strategic places throughout the county.
“I’m very passionate about this issue and I’m going to do everything that I can personally to try to impact it in some way,” he said. “We can’t pick it up as fast as people are throwing it out, regardless of how many crews we have. So, we’ve got to impact the problem itself, which is the people that continue to do it.
“We’ve got such a beautiful county and we need to make every effort we can to keep it presentable. We make it a place that more companies are interested in coming to, bringing good paying jobs and invest and be a part of our community. It’s not a good image—the optics are not good when you drive down US 25 and it looks the way that it has until we started getting this stuff picked back up.”
Other officials throughout the Tri-County have been working to tackle this issue, as well, as there have been several cleanup events planned throughout the communities over the past month, including tourism-sponsored events and community-led events.
One Laurel County native took it upon herself last month to host a cleanup event which several volunteers from throughout the county took part in, as well as London-Laurel County Tourism’s cleanup event that cleaned up a lot of the county’s most littered areas.
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and the City of Corbin have been campaigning for their #KeepCorbinClean initiative with a litter pickup truck to encourage community members to help keep their city clean.
Unfortunately, Razmus said it has been difficult to keep public works employees to run the pickup truck as often as she’d like.
“We’re actually getting ready to increase starting pay to increase interest and hope to have the truck on the road full time this summer,” she said. “It’s so important that the community see the truck out and working hard to beautify our city. I think it reminds and encourages everyone to do their part in keeping Corbin looking it’s best.”
Downtown Corbin, along with the Ossoli Club, the Corbin Tree Board, the Girl Scouts and the Corbin Garden Club, will be hosting a cleanup event Thursday (today), which is Earth Day, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sanders Park. The event will feature a litter pickup throughout downtown Corbin.
Knox County Fiscal Court declared the month of April as Spring Clean Up Month in Knox County.
As part of a plan to visit all of Knox County’s elementary schools, Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell visited Central Elementary School to sign the proclamation and speak with students on the importance of keeping their communities clean and free of trash. There have been several cleanup events planned in the county over the past month, including Dumpster Days, which encourages citizens to dump their trash in large dumpsters provided by Knox County Solid Waste in collaboration with the fiscal court.
While there are several ways to celebrate Earth Day, officials throughout the Tri-County hope that community members will do their part by helping to tackle the litter issue in our communities by participating in cleanup events or just simply disposing of their trash properly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.