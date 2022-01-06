KNOX COUNTY - Monday evening’s meeting of West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue marked a new era for the fire department, as Kevin Amos Moses was elected its new chief.
Moses, a native of the Gray area, will be replacing 35-year firefighting veteran Darryl Baker, who has served as chief for the last 12.5 years. Baker said his resignation as chief did not mean he was leaving the department, but that he just wanted to give other members a chance to lead.
“Amos and his family are a wonderful family,” Baker said. “Amos is really smart, loaded with common sense. He’s a great firefighter,” he added on the new chief. “He’s one of those people you meet that you just know you’re going to like from the moment you meet them.”
Moses said it was actually Baker who had convinced him to join West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue Service back in 2009. He said Baker had been a good friend of his family for a while when the two began talking about firefighting. Moses admits that he had an interest in firefighting before the conversation with Baker, but had only ever thought of the sirens, lights, and “the hero running into the burning building.”
“I had never really looked into much more than that, just the glamour side of it,” Moses explained. “But I’ve always had a yearning to help people. So when Darryl and I were talking about it, it just kind of reignited that spark and that interest and it just kind of grew from there.”
Moses said Baker invited him to one of department’s monthly meetings and showed him around. Moses has been a member of West Knox ever since. And while Moses says he sometimes feels like he may be too early into his firefighting career to be elected chief and that there are other members of the department with more experience and tenure, he said he was excited to continue the legacy Baker had helped start.
“His standards pretty much put the rest of us in the trash bin,” Moses said jokingly. “I mean nobody can live up to how much time and effort he’s put into it,” he added.
Moses said Baker had informed the rest of the department of his decision to not seek another term as chief and that other members began to grow nervous on who would replace him. Moses admits he had conversations with Baker before Monday’s meeting, suggesting he delegate some his responsibilities as chief to other members of the department, but retain the title and role as chief.
“But he just really felt like it was time to step down,” Moses said of Baker. “Nobody wanted to try to fill the shoes that Darryl had left to be filled, but ultimately we knew it was coming.”
In the end, Moses was the man tabbed with filling those shoes, a decision Baker said the rest of the department felt comfortable with and totally supported.
“All the guys at the fire department respect him,” Baker said of Moses. “There’s other guys at the fire department that have been there a lot longer than him that would have made good chiefs, too,” he added. “But he was the one that everybody chose. There was no other nominations.”
Moses said that while he was nervous, he felt honored that his fellow firefighters, some with more than double the experience, trusted him to lead their department.
As the newly-elected chief settles into his role more, he said bigger goals and aspirations would come, but that for now, he was focusing on brining some fun to the department.
“I just want bring the fun to the fire department for the guys that enjoy it,” he said, “We spend a lot of our time helping our community, I just want to make it as fun as I can. That, and to just continue with the legacy that’s been put before me.”
