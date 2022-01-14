School News

Morehead State named students who qualified for the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Students must have completed at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 GPA for the current semester.

Local students were:

Logan Carnes of Gray

Timeka Carson of London

Rachel Feger of East Bernstadt

Heather Hicks of East Bernstadt

Morgan Hoskins of London

Ethan Morgan of London

Kathleen Taylor of Corbin

Noah Taylor of Corbin

Emily Wiley of London

Ellie Carloftis of Corbin

Lillian Carman of Williamsburg

Calista Dean of Corbin

Joshua Fryer of Corbin

Reese Helton of Corbin

Willie Proffitt of Corbin

Rachel Shelley of Williamsburg

Daniel Wohlfarth of Williamsburg

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you