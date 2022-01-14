Morehead State named students who qualified for the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. Students must have completed at least 12 undergraduate credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 GPA for the current semester.
Local students were:
Logan Carnes of Gray
Timeka Carson of London
Rachel Feger of East Bernstadt
Heather Hicks of East Bernstadt
Morgan Hoskins of London
Ethan Morgan of London
Kathleen Taylor of Corbin
Noah Taylor of Corbin
Emily Wiley of London
Ellie Carloftis of Corbin
Lillian Carman of Williamsburg
Calista Dean of Corbin
Joshua Fryer of Corbin
Reese Helton of Corbin
Willie Proffitt of Corbin
Rachel Shelley of Williamsburg
Daniel Wohlfarth of Williamsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.