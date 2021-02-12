WILLIAMSBURG - During Monday evening’s Williamsburg City Council meeting, Mayor Roddy Harrison updated the council on his conversations with Troy Dorman, a man looking to bring a veterans treatment center to Williamsburg.
Harrison originally told the council about Dorman and his organization, Homebase Treatment, during last month’s meeting. Harrison also said discussions were had between the two sides that the facility could be located at the city-owned property in the Savoy community.
Because of the brief conversation with Dorman, Harrison misspoke when he previously told the council that Dorman had already established two similar treatment facilities in California and Texas.
“I had a 15-minute conversation with him before we went into council, so I was trying to do it and I messed up,” Harrison explained.
On Monday Harrison corrected himself saying, Dorman does not have the facilities built out west just yet, he instead owns the land on which to build the facilities. According to what Harrison was told, Dorman’s property in California has been delayed due to regulations and that was his driving force to look at Texas.
“The land that he bought in Texas, he thought would be able to move through that quicker, which he is, but it’s still taking longer than what he wants,” noted the mayor.
Since last month’s meeting, Harrison has met with Dorman twice and learned more of his plans. Seven buildings would be built at 13,500 square feet each. Five of those buildings would be used to house residents. The residential buildings would include 24 bedrooms and house four residents to a bedroom. Each bedroom would also include a bathroom and shower.
One of the buildings would be used as an administration building and urgent care facility. The seventh would be used as “church/school type facility for kids,” Harrison said.
The facility would house 500 residents in total and offer scholarships to 10 percent of its residents.
Residents would stay at the facility for five months, with the first two focusing on the issue like drug abuse, PTSD, etc. The last couple of months would be focused on teaching residents a trade and helping residents find employment after returning home.
“There are 400 employees, not all in here at one time,” Harrison explained. “Those 400 employees would be healthcare people coming in, leaving, coming in, leaving.”
During last month’s meeting, council members raised concerns on whether the facility would eventually add to Williamsburg’s homeless population.
“He said absolutely not, this is not a homeless facility,” Harrison said was Dorman’s response when asked that question. Harrison said Dorman also told him that while the goal was to be a 100 percent veteran facility, due to law, if somebody comes in and needs treatment, the facility cannot turn them away.
Harrison also cleared up concerns on whether or not the city would receive taxes from the facility should it be built.
“This is not a pubic facility, this is a private facility,” noted the Mayor. “Property taxes, occupational taxes, municipal insurance taxes, those monies would come to the city of Williamsburg.”
Nothing has been finalized between either side, as Harrison said he would continue to meet with Dorman. Before any official action is taken, Harrison said he would invite Dorman to present to the council with his plan during its next in-person meeting. The council met via Zoom on Monday.
“I am moving forward with a very cautious attitude. We’re not spending any money,” Harrison stressed.
“We’re not giving away the farm,” he later added. “I do like to hear what he has to say as we go along, and then we [can] make a decision.”
In other city council business on Monday:
- The council joined other local city and county governments in passing a resolution in support of pushing for the modernization of the state’s road aid fund.
- The council heard the first reading of an ordinance that would add a section to the city’s alcohol ordinance, ordinance 16-007, that would clarify language regarding the city’s alcohol licensing fees.
Harrison said the ordinance wouldn’t change anything as far as the price of the alcohol licenses or when they’re due. Instead, the addition compiles that information into one section, making it easier for business owners to find.
- Harrison informed the council that alarms and cameras are being installed at the property purchased by the city last year located across the street from City Hall and next to Canada Brothers Auto Parts.
The bundle of security equipment will cost a little more than $10,000 and will include a fire alarm and burglar alarm that automatically connects to emergency dispatch. Four cameras are also being installed, two on the exterior and two on the interior of the building. Harrison said the cameras have the ability to film in full color even in complete darkness.
