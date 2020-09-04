Moonlight Meat Shop opens in downtown Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG — “When this shop opens, this is the culmination of a dream come true,” said Anne Bays about Moonlight Meat Shop in Williamsburg.
Anne Bays, affectionately known as the “Butcher Babe,” has officially turned another dream into reality as the Moonlight Meat Shop opened its doors to customers in downtown Williamsburg Friday morning.
The butcher shop, which also doubles as a gift shop, offers hand-cut steaks to order including ribeyes, New York strips and filets at the thickness of your choice. The shop will carry a lot of the same items the meat processing plant offers across town such as sausage and ground beef.
But unique to the downtown location are the products that line the shelves including products grown and produced by Whitley County farmers as well as Kentucky Proud items.
Bays is a certified farm market provider with Kentucky Farm Bureau, meaning she can offer anything that is available at the farmer’s market. She’s been reaching out to some farmers to offer their products in her store
She already has some spices from Fraley Farms and plans to stock jams and jellies from Bob Lynch. Bays said priority will go to Whitley County farmers.
“I’m excited,” said Bays who already owns and operates a meat processing plant on A.J. Sutton Road in between Corbin and Williamsburg.
The shop downtown will appeal to a new and wide variety of consumers. Bays said particularly those that don’t wish to go to a slaughter house to buy their meat.
“Every time I’ve been down here working, people are opening the door and asking when I’m opening,” said Bays. “I’m over the moon excited.”
This shop was in fact a dream come true for Bays. She had always envisioned a satellite store in Corbin and Williamsburg. She admitted she thought the Corbin storefront would be the first to come to fruition but Williamsburg has been the perfect starting point for Bays.
A year ago she said she didn’t think she was ready for this adventure but when the University of the Cumberlands approached her about the endeavor, she was onboard.
“They wanted me here,” she said. “I couldn’t really say no. The first meeting that I had with Dr. Cockrum I asked him why he wanted a butcher shop on Main Street.”
He explained that in the process of demolition and through research they learned that at some point the building once housed a butcher shop. Bays said the college has been a godsend and adds they continue to support her efforts.
“This is where I need to be,” she said. “This is so fun to drive down the street in Williamsburg and see people.”
Bays admitted it is somewhat of a learning curve but she’s up for the challenge.
For some time now Bays has been providing the Wrigley Taproom and Eatery in Corbin with ground beef, and now provides the Butchers Pub in Williamsburg and Pineville with ground beef.
The best outcome is to be busy. Bays hopes everyone comes to the Moonlight Meat Shop to get their meats as well as their gifts.
“I just want to be the go-to shop for people to come and get their meat,” said Bays.
Shop hours are Tuesday - Saturday 11 a.m to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.