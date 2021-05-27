FRANKFORT, Ky. - Moonlight Meat Processing in Williamsburg was approved for $21,042 state funds by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board. The board approved $4,939,773 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.
"Today's announcement shows how diverse the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board's mission truly is," said Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles. "These investments in capital projects for a farmers' market, greenhouses for our schools, meat processing facilities to reduce the backlog of cattle processing across our state, and others are positioning Kentucky farm families well as we come out of the COVID-19 pandemic."
Moonlight Meat Processing funds were approved to purchase a meat tenderizer, meat mixer/grinder and additional processing equipment for its processing facility in Whitley County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.